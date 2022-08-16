Betaprofiles.com and Co.: Apparently Apple is taking action against beta distribution stations

If you want to install pre-release versions of iOS or macOS, you only need certain links. doesn’t seem to like it at all.

At least two offers that had publicly distributed links to beta profiles and IPSW files for the pre-release versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 and tvOS 16 are offline – under pressure from Apple. At least tweets from the makers of the offers speak for it. In addition, there are said to have been requests for the removal of corresponding content directly on Twitter, which came from a law firm commissioned by Apple.

Beta distribution greatly simplified

Apple has been using a greatly simplified method for several versions of its operating systems: users only have to install so-called beta profiles on their iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, which can be obtained via a link. The respective update routine of the device then takes over: In addition to normal updates, it also displays betas that can be downloaded and installed. Two of the now closed websites, IPSW.dev and Betaprofiles.com, had published the corresponding links to Apple.com – IPSW.dev also published entire installation files.

This avoided officially signing up for Apple’s public beta program. In addition, the developer betas, which appear earlier than the public betas, were also available to non-developers. The public beta program is open to all users with an Apple ID, but some users find this too cumbersome, which is why they prefer to use the links in question. It is not known what exactly motivated Apple to take the websites (and tweets) – the group may want to use it to better control its beta tests and avoid uncontrolled growth.

IPSW distribution station also offline

A first tweet reported by MacRumors states, Betaprofiles.com “doesn’t want a lawsuit with Apple”. Therefore, the website will be closed “soon”. This happened within a short time – the offer is now offline. The same applies to IPSW.dev, where only an Nginx default start page can be seen.

Other tweets say, that allegedly Apple’s frequently used law firm Kilpatrick Townsend Stockton against tweets with direct links to profiles proceeded – via DMCA takedown request. Corresponding links can no longer be found because of “a report from the copyright holder”. IPSW.dev not only distributed beta profiles, but also directly distributed the IPSW installation files. In some cases, these were not just links to Apple’s server, but also to external services such as WeTransfer, which is likely to constitute copyright infringement. Other websites such as IPSW.me can still be reached, but it is unclear whether Apple is also planning to take action here.