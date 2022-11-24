Best smartband and smart bracelet to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlights of each model

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 — Xiaomi’s Latest Smartband

Amazfit Band 5 — Smartband with Alexa and oximeter

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 — Good cost-benefit

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 — Samsung's latest model

Easy Mobile Smart Fit 2 HR — Basic bracelet for physical activities

Basic bracelet for physical activities Huawei Band 7 — 96 training modes and up to 15 days of battery life

Stuck at home without being able to go out to work out? Having a smartband can help at these times to monitor your activities and escape sedentary lifestyle. More economical alternatives to smartwatches, smart bracelets allow you to get a series of features directly on your wrist, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting and, in some cases, notifications and the ability to respond to phone calls. But which is the best smartband model to buy among all these? What’s the best value for money, more functions, or better battery life? If you are in doubt of which smart bracelet to buy, this TechSmart guide can help you. We’ve gathered some of the best options available to answer which of these smartbands will best suit you.

In this guide, we will only list models sold in the domestic market, as making international purchases at the current time is a little complicated, even more so with the high dollar. Some models listed are from the marketplace. Remembering that the models are organized in order of price. At the beginning of the article there is a list that orders the bracelets in order from best to worst. So it's up to you to decide what matters most: features or price.

Easy Mobile Smart Fit 2 HR

Another inexpensive option on our list is the Smart Fir 2 HR by Easy Mobile. This model allows you to monitor your heart rate, show the exercise time and even configure it according to the user’s profile. All recorded on your smartphone during races, pedals and other physical activities. This smart bracelet is compatible with Android and iOS systems, which allows you to detail your sleep, in addition to taking care of your health and well-being. Its monochrome OLED screen consumes little power, which allows the battery to last from 5 to 7 days. You can also track missed calls and messages.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Mi Band 6 is too expensive for you? Mi Band 4 is still a great option in the domestic market. It has a similar design to the most current generation model, but has a slightly smaller screen. However, this does not interfere with usability or even visibility during the practice of physical activities. All data synchronized by the bracelet is done by the Mi Fit app, available for Android and iOS. Xiaomi promises an average autonomy of 20 days of operation, but, in practice, it yields less than that. You can also track incoming calls, messages, app notifications and played music on the bracelet screen. In addition to monitoring various types of activities, it also tracks the quality of your sleep.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Samsung is another that has recently renewed its basic smartband. The second generation of Fit arrives with a 1.1-inch 3D screen and a battery that promises to last up to 21 days. Even with the screen increase, the new smart bracelet is smaller and now supports more than 70 faces. The sensors are the same as before, being able to monitor up to 90 different physical activities, as well as heart rate. This Samsung model is a little more limited than other cheaper ones we mentioned, but if we consider that it reached the Europeian market at half the price of the Galaxy Fit, then it will be a good deal.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Presented in March 2021 as the 6th generation of a line that is successful among users, the Mi Band 6 brought some interesting evolutions when compared to the previous generation, which included the increase in its screen, the welcome readability of oxygenation (SpO2) and more. In practical terms, we have the delivery of the best smart band by Xiaomi so far, which can be considered an excellent acquisition, especially for those who want to start their health monitoring or update the setup if you have one of the previous generations. .

Full review – Xiaomi Band 6

Amazfit Band 5

Want an even more complete alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5? Amazfit has a smartband with the same name and brings the look and various features of the Xiaomi model. It has a battery that lasts an average of 15 days with the use of various features to monitor physical activity, stress levels, heart rate and sleep quality. Its differentials are for the oximeter, absent in the global version of the Mi Band 5, what this sensor does is measure the oxygen saturation of your blood. In addition, there is support for Alexa so that you can give commands to the virtual assistant or ask questions without having your cell phone nearby.

Huawei Band 7