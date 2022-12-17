Belkin announces support for using iPhone as desktop webcam

THE Belkin launched the iphone mount so that users can use the cell phone as a webcam with a feature present in iOS 16. The novelty arrives to be equipped with desktop computers and aims to leave the smartphone as a camera in the category in a simple way. Using the support, in principle, is unnecessary, since the feature of the operating system of the apple works without it. However, the accessory gives greater stability to the device on top of the monitor, in addition to being able to be used in both portrait and landscape orientation.

For those who don’t know, Belkin is a brand that usually launches different types of items for Apple devices. For example, it brought to the market the Boost Charge Pro, which serves to charge the iPhone in the car with MagSafe. By the way, the accessory launched by the manufacturer is also compatible with MagSafe cases, so you don’t need to take the device out of them to use the Mount. In addition to being able to be used in different orientations, the product also allows the user to adjust the vertical viewing angle by 25º downwards. In this way, the person can position the device to film some content that is on his desk.

Availability and price