“Barbaro”: the film that is postulated as one of the most terrifying of the year

The horror genre always says present, but now a new proposal arrives that is as one of the best this year. This is the tape called barbarian whose central protagonists are Georgina Campbell (BlackMirror, in the episode Hang the DJ) Y Bill Skarsgård (Item) in the roles of Tess and Keith, respectively.

The story begins when the young woman who traveled to the city of Detroit for a job interview, reserves accommodation in the city, but when she arrives at night, she discovers that the house was reserved for two people simultaneously and there is a stranger staying at the house. Against her own common sense, she decides to spend the night there, soon discovering that there is much more to fear than the presence of an unexpected guest. Keith suggests that she spend the night there and Tess, with considerable hesitation, agrees to stay. But at sunset, the girl listens from a door that leads to a kind of basement, some mysterious noises. Opening it, she hears Keith’s voice saying, “Help me.” And fear takes over the plot.

Georgina Campbell as Tess in “Barbarian.” (20th Century Studios)

“Some stay for one night, others never leave”, this is the legend that accompanies the title of this film that was written and directed by Zach Cregger (The Whitest Kids U’ Know and The Civil War on Drugs) who makes his film debut with this film. Barbarian also It has the production team of Item, among them Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules, and JD Lifshitz. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici and even the same Bill Skarsgård.

They accompany the cast of Barbarian (produced by 20th Century Studios Y New Regency) Justin Long (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story), Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler.

Barbarian It’s a horror movie with a clever premise, especially in a time when people are turning away from traditional accommodations like hotels or motels and booking short-stay places through individual service sites. as a kind of Janet Leigh in Psychosis, Tess’s stay will not be pleasant at all, quite the opposite.

The young woman will find cameras that control her, secret rooms and a man who has many secrets. Her stay becomes a real nightmare that will make the viewer jump out of her chair on more than one occasion.

Bill Skarsgård is Keith in the horror film “Barbarian”. (20th Century Studios)

A Skarsgård We will also see him soon as part of the cast of the highly anticipated sequel to John Wick: Chapter 4, beside Keanu Reeves.

