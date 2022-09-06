HomeTech NewsOPPO Brasil confirms sale of Reno 7 in partnership with Vivo and...

OPPO Brasil confirms sale of Reno 7 in partnership with Vivo and Amazon

After much suspense, OPPO has finally confirmed some important details about its debut in the Europeian market. According to the company, operator Vivo will be responsible for marketing the Reno 7 next 25th of september.

In addition, in a statement to MobileTime, the Chinese manufacturer also informed that amazon will be responsible for sales of the smartphone in e-commerce, with the distribution being in charge of Usina de Vendas.

The Reno 7 will be OPPO’s first smartphone in Europe, but the company promises to bring other high-end phones to compete with Xiaomi and realme. This is expected to happen next year.

Image/reproduction: acquisTC.

As for the Reno 7, the smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution. In addition, its processor is the Snapdragon 680, while it works with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Google finally abandons Daydream VR in Android 11

The rear set of cameras consists of a 64 MP main lens, a depth sensor and a macro with another 2 MP, while the front is 32 MP.

Complete the set, the 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W charging and Android 12 running under the ColorOS interface.

OPPO Reno 7
  • 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
  • Hole for camera and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
  • Adreno 610 GPU
  • 8 GB of RAM memory
  • 128 GB of internal storage
  • 32 MP front camera (f/1.4)
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual Band Wi-Fi
  • 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Android 11 with ColorOS 12.1
  • Dimensions: 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.49 mm
  • Weight: 175g

Oppo Reno 7 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

More like this

