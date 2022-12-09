Disney+ begins offering its advertising-supported subscription offer

Disney+, Disney’s on-demand content streaming platform, has just presented its long-awaited basic plan with ads, and in addition, with its arrival there has also been a reorganization of its combined plans.

At the moment, the launch is taking place in the United States, although it is expected to expand to other markets over the next year.



From Disney they point out that through Disney + Basic, which is what their new plan with ads is called, users will have access to the entire content catalog even in high-quality video format, some of the aspects that exceed the Netflix plan Ad-supported, although like Netflix, they will not be entitled to downloads for offline viewing.

Subscribers to the new plan will also not have the right to use the GroupWatch and SharePlay functions, as well as Dolby Atmos, according to a statement, although there is a possibility that at some point in the future they will be able to access these benefits.

With many advantages over the Netflix ad-supported plan

What they will continue to have is access to the possibility of creating up to seven profiles per account, streaming on up to four devices simultaneously, and whenever possible, enjoying titles compatible with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10 and enlarged aspect ratio with enhanced IMAX.

And all these capacities for only $7.99 per month, which is the price that the plan had until now premium ad-free, which now costs $10.99 per month. Given this scenario, according to Deadline, 23% of current subscribers are considering switching to the new level, which represents a total of 37 million subscribers, who expect to continue paying the same as before with the addition of advertising.

Note that the basic plan with advertising will offer ads between 15 and 30 or 45 seconds, with up to four minutes of ads per hour, participating in its launch more than 100 advertisers in all major categories.

And their Bundle plans also look like this:

Disney Bundle Duo (Disney+ Basic and Hulu Ads Plan): $9.99 per month

Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan, and ESPN+): $12.99 per month

Disney Bundle Trio Premium: $19.99 per month

For Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming:

Today’s launch marks a milestone for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront. With these new ad-supported offerings, we’re able to offer greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of The Walt Disney Company’s incredible storytelling.

