Peace between Apple and Ericsson: away from the courts, there is a multi-year agreement

Apple and Ericsson after years of legal back and forth they come to a handshake. A radical change of attitude, given that from hostilities we pass not only to a truce but to a multi-year mutual collaboration. “We are pleased to resolve our disputes with Apple in this agreement, which is of strategic importance to our 5G agenda. It will allow both companies to continue to bring best-of-breed technology to markets,” said Christina Petersson, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson.

Long story short, the legal dispute arose over Ericsson’s 5G patents. According to the Swedish company, Apple would have violated them with the technology of iPhone, iPad and company. In Cupertino they admitted their guilt between the lines, because Apple in turn took Ericsson to court claiming that would have armored with patents not an idea, an interpretation, but technologies without which 5G devices could not have been made.

No details on the agreement, which can only have occurred following an economic transaction between the parties, probably from the coffers of Cupertino to those of Stockholm. We only know what the collaboration is “multi-year” and which resolves the legal disputes between Apple and Ericsson, more than a dozen. No meeting in court therefore in June 2023 in the States. After the handshake, announced by Ericsson with a press release, the two companies will proceed to strengthen them “technological and commercial collaboration”, also “in the development of standards”.