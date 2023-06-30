Avell announces gaming notebooks with 13th generation Core and GeForce RTX 40 in Brazil; see prices

- Advertisement -

Avell presented, this Thursday (29), its new generation of gaming notebooks in Europe. Debuting the “ION” line, the national manufacturer introduced models that guarantee high performance for the most demanding gamers, bringing state-of-the-art processors and the new NVIDIA dedicated mobile video cards.

In addition to the new lineup, the company unveiled the A52 HYB New, an update to its ultra-thin notebook with a fluid display for budget gamers. The model features recent hardware and a polished look that should appeal to gamers and content creators using Adobe Premiere, Autodesk Revit, Corel Draw and other professional applications.

Avell A52 ION

ION is Avell’s new line of high-performance gaming notebooks, with three models. The entry-level version of the family is the A52 ION, which features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The display achieves a peak brightness of 250 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The A52 ION is equipped with an Intel processor and the GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, based on NVIDIA’s new Ada Lovelace architecture. Memory options include 16 GB configurations up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, plus 500GB up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. You can opt for an additional SSD drive. GeForce NOW adds 25 new games in June price and availability The Avell A52 ION is available for pre-order on the brand’s official website with prices starting at R$7,499. It is possible to pay the purchase in up to 8 interest-free installments with a credit card. Cash payments with Pix yield an exclusive discount that lowers the price of the notebook to R$6,899. Deliveries are due to start on July 29th.

Avell A70 and A72 ION

The A70 ION and A72 ION will hit the Europeian market with GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards, respectively. Both are equipped with 16-inch screens with WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 350 nits peak brightness and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The processing is on account of the Intel Core i7-13700H, a 14-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 5.0 GHz and 24 MB cache. The CPU allows the notebook to support DDR5 RAM memory from 16 GB up to 64 GB. For storage, the settings are the same as the A52 ION: up to two SSD drives with a total capacity of 4TB.

In terms of design, the models feature a chassis structure made of magnesium alloy, an integrated white backlit numeric keypad and a touchpad with multi-touch function. There is a built-in webcam with Full HD resolution and an infrared sensor. - Advertisement - “It is very satisfying to be able to see that a Europeian company is launching notebooks that are so powerful and with the latest technology on the market”, says Emerson Salomão, CEO of Avell. “Avell users will have in their hands a top-of-the-line product with the latest in GeForce RTX graphics cards.” price and availability The Avell A70 ION and A72 ION are available for pre-order on the brand’s official website with prices starting at BRL 10,499 and BRL 13,999, respectively. It is possible to pay the purchase in up to 8 interest-free installments with a credit card. Cash payments with Pix yield an exclusive discount that lowers the price of the A70 ION to BRL 9,659 and the A72 ION to BRL 12,879. Deliveries are due to start on July 29th.

Avell A52 HYB New

The A52 HYB New debuts as an upgrade of the A52 HYB, bringing powerful hardware that includes versions with 12th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 “H” series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards. The 15.6-inch screen offers Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and 144 Hz refresh rate. Designed for budget users who can’t do without powerful hardware and premium design, the notebook features an integrated numeric keypad and RGB backlighting. price and availability The Avell A52 HYB New is available for pre-order on the brand’s official website with prices starting at BRL 5,499 for the Core i5 version and BRL 5,999 for the Core i7 version. Cash payments with Pix yield an exclusive discount that lowers the price of the A52 HYB New with Core i5 to BRL 5,059, while the Core i7 version costs just BRL 5,519. As with the other announced models, their deliveries should start on July 29th. What did you think of Avell releases? Comment below!

