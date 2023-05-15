Apple Watch Ultra Hits All-Time Low at Amazon With $97 Discount

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date, and right now, you’ve got a rare chance to snag one of these rugged smartwatches at a huge discount. Amazon is offering a direct price drop to $702 on the yellow, ocean band-equipped variant. That’s an all-time low price for the device and a massive $97 in savings. Other configurations are returning to the previous record-low price of $730 with extra at-checkout savings, too. There’s no set expiration for these deals, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long. We’d recommend getting your order in soon if you don’t want to miss out on these savings.

There are several great smartwatch options in Apple’s current lineup, but the Ultra is CNET’s best smartwatch pick. It comes with a large, 49mm case, a tough titanium construction, an Action button for quickly launching apps and workouts, and a dual-frequency GPS that offers improved tracking accuracy. Voice calls get a boost with this watch as well, as there are extra microphones included in the build. And unlike other models, this Apple Watch includes LTE connectivity by default.

As for the screen, it’s not just a bigger size that you’ll notice. The screen is brighter, too. The always-on retina OLED display is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8. It also has the best battery life of any Apple Watch on the market.

While this watch is designed with athletes in mind, coming with a ton of sensors and safety features, there are plenty of upgrades that make this watch a compelling choice for the average person, too.

