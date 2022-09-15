Apple Watch SE 2022 GPS + Cellular already on offer on Amazon: € 50 discount on the price list

Are you interested in a new Watch to pair with your iPhone? So today is your lucky day indeed. The offer of the day comes directly from the new Apple Watch SE (2022)the latest model economic which made its official debut only a few days ago together with the new iPhone 14 and other members of the Apple smartwatch family.

The variant proposed today on offer by Amazon is the one equipped with one c40 mm in midnight aluminum, Sport strap e Wi-Fi + connectivity. The price is 309 euros, with a discount of 50 euros on the official price list. Availability is set for tomorrow, September 16, 2022but you can pre-order it today by securing the guaranteed minimum price.