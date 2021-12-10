Apple Watch: screen off, user injured and class action starts

The problem would affect both the Apple Watch Series 6 and the previous Series 3 models . The lawsuit, filed by four Apple Watch customers, does not take into consideration the most recent model, Series 7. A letter was attached to the subpoena. photo showing a deep cut in the arm of one of the customers, allegedly caused by the Apple Watch Series 3 display glass. Plaintiffs point out:

A design flaw is suspected of certain models of Apple Watch . This is the hypothesis on which the class action initiated yesterday against the Cupertino house in the federal court of Oakland (California). The problem would make the screen more prone to breaking or detachment from the body with the consequent risk of the glass razor-sharp edges – the quote reads – can hurt the user.

Apple customers who took part in the class action have formulated a theory on the origin of the problem: Apple would have designed the smartwatch without leaving enough space to contain the negative effects of battery swelling. As a result, even if the battery swells slightly, the display can peel off or break. The plaintiffs they accuse Apple of being aware of the problem, but of continuing to sell the wearable nonetheless violating consumer protection laws.

It is not the first time that Apple has faced a class action for a similar problem: it had happened in 2018, but the cause was resolved in a stalemate for the actors who could not exactly identify a specific defect. The following year, Apple announced a service program to get the broken screens on Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 made of aluminum to be replaced free of charge. At the time, the Company stated that in rare conditions screens could break from curved edges. Apple has not yet released an official statement. We will have to wait for the outcome of the process.