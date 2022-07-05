HomeTech NewsWhat's new from Samsung to facilitate the use of its smart appliances

What’s new from Samsung to facilitate the use of its smart appliances

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
smartthings home life.jpg
smartthings home life.jpg
- Advertisement -

As Samsung announced during the Bespoke Home 2022 event in early June, the company is now promoting the official launch of SmartThings Home Life globally, reaching a total of 97 countries.

SmartThings Home Life is the new experience of centralized control and integrator of smart home appliances Samsung available in the home itself, and that will be located within the company’s current SmartThings mobile application.

[mb_related_posts1]

According to the company, this new experience will be available simply by accessing the ‘Life’ tab of Samsung SmartThings to access a total of six specific services.

Facilitating the use of smart appliances

These services are: SmartThings Cooking, SmartThings Energy, SmartThings Clothing Care, SmartThings Pet Care, SmartThings Air Care and SmartThings Home Carewhere the respective names make their tasks fairly clear.

Starliner and the docking failed, what went wrong? NASA response

The idea, in practice, seeks to facilitate the use of the company’s smart devices, gaining in quality of life by reducing the time they have to spend when carrying out day-to-day activities.

SmartThings Cooking focuses on everything related to food, from searching for cooking recipes to generating grocery recipes, automatic device configuration, and more.

SmartThings Energy focuses on energy management, knowing not only the current energy consumption of each device in real time, but with the help of Artificial Intelligence, they will be able to make future estimates and carry out behavior habits that allow greater savings. energetic.

[mb_related_posts2]

With SmartThings Clothing Care, we seek to manage all the devices related to the treatment of clothing, also combining related recommendations based on the fabric of the clothing to obtain a better result.

SmartThings Pet Care focuses on smart management in pet care, even remotely, being able to play music or turn on the television with specific content for it, managing the air conditioning if necessary, and more.

SmartThings Air Care allows you to know the quality of the air both inside and outside the home, and SmartThings Home Care is aimed at monitoring connected devices, including Bespoke devices, offering notifications about basic maintenance tasks that users can perform themselves.

Secondly, Samsung has also pointed out that Family Hub already has its new update to offer improved experiences and new functions, such as Smart Reorder to order and replace water filters, and Atelier to decorate kitchen screens with art, in the company’s family of smart refrigerators and refrigerators.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV are left without remastering

Rockstar's image is not, in these times, in a particularly remarkable position. GTA...
Android

The Spotify app has a problem on Android

Spotify was, according to various sources, the tenth most downloaded app during 2021. ...
Android

Twitter Blue subscribers on Android can now customize the navigation bar

It is at least curious that Twitter Blue subscribers have not been able to...
Europe

Syrian and Ukrainian refugees should receive ‘same treatment’, says UN commission chair

According to the United Nations, more than 300,000 Syrian citizens have died in the...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Editor's Pick

45 iconic movies in a minute: the viral tribute to film history

In difficult times for movie premieres, and in which millions of people chose to...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.