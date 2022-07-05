What’s new from Samsung to facilitate the use of its smart appliances

As Samsung announced during the Bespoke Home 2022 event in early June, the company is now promoting the official launch of SmartThings Home Life globally, reaching a total of 97 countries.

SmartThings Home Life is the new experience of centralized control and integrator of smart home appliances Samsung available in the home itself, and that will be located within the company’s current SmartThings mobile application.



[mb_related_posts1]

According to the company, this new experience will be available simply by accessing the ‘Life’ tab of Samsung SmartThings to access a total of six specific services.

Facilitating the use of smart appliances

These services are: SmartThings Cooking, SmartThings Energy, SmartThings Clothing Care, SmartThings Pet Care, SmartThings Air Care and SmartThings Home Carewhere the respective names make their tasks fairly clear.

The idea, in practice, seeks to facilitate the use of the company’s smart devices, gaining in quality of life by reducing the time they have to spend when carrying out day-to-day activities.

SmartThings Cooking focuses on everything related to food, from searching for cooking recipes to generating grocery recipes, automatic device configuration, and more.

SmartThings Energy focuses on energy management, knowing not only the current energy consumption of each device in real time, but with the help of Artificial Intelligence, they will be able to make future estimates and carry out behavior habits that allow greater savings. energetic.

[mb_related_posts2]

With SmartThings Clothing Care, we seek to manage all the devices related to the treatment of clothing, also combining related recommendations based on the fabric of the clothing to obtain a better result.

SmartThings Pet Care focuses on smart management in pet care, even remotely, being able to play music or turn on the television with specific content for it, managing the air conditioning if necessary, and more.

SmartThings Air Care allows you to know the quality of the air both inside and outside the home, and SmartThings Home Care is aimed at monitoring connected devices, including Bespoke devices, offering notifications about basic maintenance tasks that users can perform themselves.

Secondly, Samsung has also pointed out that Family Hub already has its new update to offer improved experiences and new functions, such as Smart Reorder to order and replace water filters, and Atelier to decorate kitchen screens with art, in the company’s family of smart refrigerators and refrigerators.