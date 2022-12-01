Apple: the first benchmark of the M2 Max chip has already leaked on GeekBench

Apple’s M2 Max chip benchmark leaked on Twitter. Even if we can’t draw a definitive conclusion, it seems that the M2 Max will be more of an evolution than a revolution.

Apple’s M2 chip is meant to mock Intel’s processors. It succeeds the Apple Silicon M1 whose performance and energy efficiency everyone had praised. A benchmark of the Max version of the latest Apple Silicon has leaked on the networks. The results, if reliable, suggest that if there is a performance gain, it will not be thundering.

New Mac’s Geekbench 5 scores!

12 cores, 96GB of RAMhttps://t.co/74dOcmgTod pic.twitter.com/PXl8Ul9eVp — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) November 30, 2022

The Apple M2 Max benchmark was spotted by ShrimpApplePro, a major Apple brand information provider on Twitter. The figures he publishes come from GeekBench 5, a site where users can share, for comparison purposes, the measurements they have made on various processors. According to the Twitter member, the Mac running the M2 Max processor is listed as “Mac14.6”. The latter has a 12-core CPU clocked at 3.54 GHz for 96 GB of RAM.

Compared to the M1 Max, the performance gain provided by the M2 Max will be around 14%

The M2 Max scores 1853 in single-core and 13,855 in multi-core. Recall that the M1 Max chip was measured at 1746 in single-core and 12,154 in multi-core. However, the configuration is not exactly comparable, since the M1 Max only has 10 cores. For comparison, Intel’s Core i9-12900HK processor earned a multi-core score of 13,235 points.

If we rely on these tests alone, the M2 Max chip provides a performance gain of around 14% compared to its predecessor. As it stands, the figure is a little disappointing, but professionals who get the most out of their computers will no doubt appreciate the few seconds of processing saved. And Apple frequently points out, it is in the field of energy efficiency that their chips stand out competition. For now, it is impossible to draw a definitive conclusion from this simple benchmark. The new ones will have to be tested under real conditions of use. Many Apple-branded computers running Apple Silicon M2 (in its various Pro, Max and Ultra versions) are expected in 2023. 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, a Mac Mini, a Mac Studio, but also the Mac Pro.