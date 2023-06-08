iPadOS 17 finally adds support for webcams and external cameras via USB

- Advertisement -

The iPadOS 17, officially announced by Apple this week, will finally add support for webcams and external cameras via USB. The novelty is already available in the latest beta version of the operating system, which is available to developers. As reported by The Verge, support for USB webcams only works on FaceTime at the moment. This happens because this is a new API that was added to the new iPadOS 17 and developers will need to update their applications to offer this new feature.

So, iPadOS 17 now supports external USB webcams #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/2MRUqU1TKq — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) June 6, 2023

This feature will be particularly useful for apps like Zoom or Microsoft Teams to be able to use external USB cameras and webcams. Plus the iPad could be a much more capable mobile streaming device for Twitch and YouTube, for example. How to check the list of restaurants you have visited on Google Maps Twitter user Brian Voll, who is testing iPadOS 17, found that it's even possible to use Elgato's HD60S+ USB capture card to stream content from a game console or any HDMI device into a FaceTime call.