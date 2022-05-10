Apple, the end of an era: stop the production of iPod Touch, the last one left

The iPod era has actually been over for many years, along with that of the entire music player market, completely cannibalized by the rise of smartphones. But on paper it still wasn’t like that: in 2019, in fact, somewhat surprisingly, Apple had proposed a last update of the iPod Touch (four years after the previous one, dated 2015 and becoming obsolete last autumn), which has thus reached its seventh generation.
In 2021 iPod turned 20: on October 23, 2001, Steve Jobs wrote the first chapter of history by revealing the device to the world. And today, 10 May 2022, Cupertino instead wrote the last page with a press release on its official website.
Specifically, Apple announced that iPod Touch 7th generation (2019) will be sold while stocks last: in other words, the history of the iPod, catalog in hand, has come to an end.
Cupertino has decided to dismiss the last survivor of a (successful) season that has long since passed with the words of Senior Vice President Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak, who paid a final tribute to the history of a product that has profoundly marked the history of ‘company and the music market, stating that the spirit of the iPod lives on in Apple’s music offering:
Music has always been an integral part of Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users like we did with iPod has had an impact that has pushed the boundaries of the music industry, redefining the way music is discovered, listened to and shared.
Today, the spirit of the iPod survives. We have integrated an incredible music experience into all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to the HomePod mini, through to Mac, iPad and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with spatial audio support – there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.