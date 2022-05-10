Apple, the end of an era: stop the production of iPod Touch, the last one left

The iPod era has actually been over for many years, along with that of the entire music player market, completely cannibalized by the rise of smartphones. But on paper it still wasn’t like that: in 2019, in fact, somewhat surprisingly, Apple had proposed a last update of the iPod Touch (four years after the previous one, dated 2015 and becoming obsolete last autumn), which has thus reached its seventh generation.

In 2021 iPod turned 20: on October 23, 2001, Steve Jobs wrote the first chapter of history by revealing the device to the world. And today, 10 May 2022, Cupertino instead wrote the last page with a press release on its official website.