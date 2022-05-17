Apple is preparing a new bomb on its screens, what is it about?

For many it is quite a surprise that Manzana don’t have a foldable screen device on the market yet. The truth is that it may be that it is letting the train pass, but it is known that the Cupertino company does not stitch without thread when it launches a product – and it may be that it is not yet sure of getting exactly what it wants. The fact is that what does seem to be exploring all possible optionsand this is where something surprising has been discovered.

Evidently, it has been known for some time that the firm led by Tim Cook is carrying out different tests to launch a folding device, but contrary to what you may think, it is possible that the first is not exactly an iPhone. According to the data that has been leaked, the team would be similar to tablets so that, in this way, the possibility of bending the panel is something that has a real and adequate profit. If so, it doesn’t seem like a bad idea (but it wouldn’t be the first, since HP is even working on offering such laptops).

Apple’s big surprise on folding screens

But what is really shocking is that the company would be exploring options that are, to say the least, surprising. In addition to testing with panels like those that can be found in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, the option of using any other type is not ruled out. And, here, is where it is what is very striking: according to a close Apple analyst, they are being tested…electronic ink screens!

Apple is testing E Ink’s Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device’s cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices’ must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022

This may seem crazy, it really is a bit crazy, but we must not forget that much progress is being made in this type of component, since right now there are already options full color that they even believe that it is more than possible that they will end up in the next generation of Amazon Kindles. And, furthermore, not so long ago there have been successful tests of this type of screen that could be folded. Therefore, it is not a bad idea to explore this possibility for the benefits it would entail.

Does its use make sense?

Well, as in everything, there are positive things and others that are not so positive. An example of the former would be low consumption that electronic ink screens have when using them actively or passively. This would allow to increase the autonomy of the devices in which they are used. In addition, its visual impact is very low, so the eye health is remarkably cared for. Also, its cost is quite low, which would be a relief for both the North American manufacturer and the users.

Assuming the image quality that will be offered is good, but it will not be Retina, so it would not be used on iPads or iPhones, as indicated in the source of the information, it would be necessary to see if options such as soft drink or color accuracy would be good enough so that it becomes part of the Apple product range. That yes, what will not give problems in the folding, since this in the tests carried out is the most efficient and does not give durability problems.

Therefore, the company with the ‘bitten apple’ may have the ace in the hole of the use of a color electronic ink screen in its first folding device that, to everyone’s surprise, would not be an iPhone. Will you dare to take the step?

