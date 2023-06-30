Apple is back above the 3 trillion dollar capitalization

Apple again to break down the wall of the 3 trillion dollars capitalization. In Cupertino they had already celebrated an epochal milestone in January 2022 – it was the first company in the world to succeed – but they failed to stay above 3 trillion at the Nasdaq “gong” for the day. In short, the thrill did not last longin the following weeks and months the Apple did not remain at that level, indeed the ups and downs in which it found itself entangled led to closing 2022 at around 130 dollars per share, and the top management still grappling with the bitter taste of January.

Today, Friday 30 June, the Apple’s stock has crossed the threshold of 190 dollars a sharethe one that combined with the number of shares on the market makes up the dream market capitalization for anyone worth 3 trillion dollars. At the time of writing, with trading open for half an hour (the Nasdaq opens at 9:30 overseas, 15:30 Italian), Apple’s stock is hovering around $192 per share, but to do better than January 2022 will have to stay above $190 until trading stops, when in Italy it will be 10pm.