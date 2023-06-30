Apple is back above the 3 trillion dollar capitalization

Apple again to break down the wall of the 3 trillion dollars capitalization. In Cupertino they had already celebrated an epochal milestone in January 2022 – it was the first company in the world to succeed – but they failed to stay above 3 trillion at the Nasdaq “gong” for the day. In short, the thrill did not last longin the following weeks and months the Apple did not remain at that level, indeed the ups and downs in which it found itself entangled led to closing 2022 at around 130 dollars per share, and the top management still grappling with the bitter taste of January.
Today, Friday 30 June, the Apple’s stock has crossed the threshold of 190 dollars a sharethe one that combined with the number of shares on the market makes up the dream market capitalization for anyone worth 3 trillion dollars. At the time of writing, with trading open for half an hour (the Nasdaq opens at 9:30 overseas, 15:30 Italian), Apple’s stock is hovering around $192 per share, but to do better than January 2022 will have to stay above $190 until trading stops, when in Italy it will be 10pm.
Apple’s stock value has risen more than 50% since January despite the results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that ended at the end of December showing a decline in revenues for the first time since 2016 in a year-on-year comparison. The global economic context, the weakening of iPhone sales and the production problems in China triggered by the pandemic that weighed made the iPhone 14 Pro unobtainable in the most prosperous period of the year for the revenues of the big companies, the Christmas period.
As if that weren’t enough, according to the sentiments collected in May by the Wall Street Journal, the second quarter of 2023 should not be the one of recovery. Yet the Apple is rewarded by the market, evidently thanks to the stubbornness with which he holds out in an economic context that is not the best (no mass layoffs so far, unlike many others) and ambitious projects that he has shown he doesn’t want to give up, such as the viewer – the first in its history – which is a concentration of technology offered at dizzying prices.
Apple had already gone down in history for being the first company in the world to exceed a trillion dollars in capitalization (August 2018) and the first to exceed 2 trillion (August 2020).