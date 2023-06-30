Buy at a discount! Oukitel WP21 is robust, has a 9,800 mAh battery and a 64 MP camera

- Advertisement -

Looking for a rugged and affordable smartphone? Oukitel WP21 can be a great choice. That's because the cell phone was a real success at launch and is now at a special price during the month of July. The Oukitel WP21 is the complete and powerful rugged smartphone. That's because it features a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate display. That is, a super current set for those who even want to play heavy games. In addition, this smartphone also features a 64 MP main camera, a 20 MP Sony IMX350 sensor for night vision and a 2 MP macro that guarantee a great set for photos in all environments, whether during the day or even in the darkest night. Equipped with 64MP AI quad cameras, users can capture their unforgettable memories and moments in the greatest possible detail.

Another important innovation is the unprecedented dual screen, since it has an external display that simulates a clock and can be a good option to see notifications and time, for example. You can also customize this small panel with widgets and other options available in the device’s software. In other words, WP21 can be your best partner on a daily basis. The presence of 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage is yet another aspect that should not be ignored.

Like other Oukitel smartphones, the WP21 also features construction within military standards (MIL-STD-810H), and there is still IP68 and IP69K certification to ensure resistance to water or dust. When it comes to autonomy, the WP21 has a massive 9,800 mAh battery and support for fast charging up to 66W. That is, in addition to staying days out of the socket, the device also does not spend much time attached to it.

Did you like the Oukitel WP21 set? How about taking home this robust smartphone that can be a great companion for your adventures? You will be able to buy it at a discount until the end of July. Buy Oukitel WP21 with more than 50% discount with promotional price of R$ 1,380.6 clicking here. You can also buy WP21 from the Oukitel store, and you can check more information about it.