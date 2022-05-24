Apple headset: M2-derived chip, dual 4K display and 14 cameras | Rumor

Apple’s augmented / mixed / virtual reality headset is now almost ready for debut, but what an odyssey it was : as we have reported in recent days, a series of articles by The Information tells, in great detail, all the crucial stages of a project that began to take shape in the now distant 2015. The newspaper says it has spoken with several well-informed sources on the events, and a story of conflict of ideas on which direction to take for the project: on the one hand there was the division dedicated to mixed reality itself (called Technology Development Group), and on the other no less than Jony Ive, the most important and respected designer of the Apple, who for some years now has fired for self-employment.

THE HISTORY

The details that emerged in the series of articles are so many, but let’s try to do a schematic summary organizing the main points in chronological order.

It seems that, unlike products like the iPhone and Apple Watch, Tim Cook did not participate actively and directed to the project. The initial plan was to launch the headset in 2019, while now it looks like we will have to wait until 2023 – in the most optimistic case the end of 2022. That said, the product should remain more or less conceptually the same – a VR headset with “functionality” AR “thanks to an external screen in which the user’s eyes and face are projected. The source also managed to recover some technical specifications:

Chip: very similar to the Apple Silicon M2 in the home straight (with the base, the plan was to equip it with a much more powerful M1 Ultra)

in the home straight (with the base, the plan was to equip it with a much more powerful M1 Ultra) Display : at least 4K resolution per eye

: at least 4K resolution per eye 14 cameras, some facing outwards, others inwards. In addition to projecting the face, the internal cameras would also be used to create a sort of stylized 3D avatar of the user (Memoji style, so to speak) to be used in virtual meetings and other contexts. Note that the idea of ​​using stylized avatars stems from the limitations of the M2 chip; with the M1 Ultra it was planned to create an ultra-realistic virtual universe, even if there were problems caused by the “uncanny valley” effect (the unpleasant feeling that occurs when the representations of human beings are not perfect and the observer somehow perceives it).

The report finally notes that Apple plans to introduce more conventional-looking AR glasses as well, but it will likely take several more years to see them on the market.