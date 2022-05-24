This is how you will leave groups in ‘ninja mode’ using WhatsApp on your mobile

Privacy is a mantra in everything that has to do with technology that is impossible to avoid. The bigger this is, the better… but we are in a time when achieving this is very complicated. But it is no less true that steps are being taken to offer improvements in this section, such as the one that WhatsApp works when leaving groups. And the truth is that it is a success. About a week ago it was known that the company is working to ensure that when someone leaves a group in the application, not everyone who participates in it finds out. It is a good option, since the decision usually results in an important debate that, on occasion, leads to direct messages asking for explanations or something similar. And, therefore, there are not a few who decide to stay so as not to have to suffer these follow-ups. Consequently, making this possible is an excellent idea so that things can be done without everyone knowing about it. In other words, privacy is enhanced… which is something that is always positive for users. This will be the new way to leave WhatsApp groups Thanks to an image that has been published, several details of this new function have been known. The first is that the usual message that appears on the screen of the group warning of the departure of a user will pass to a better life. But, yes, some will be informed: the administrators (which makes sense now that these figures are going to be promoted on WhatsApp, in the purest Telegram style). And this becomes extremely clear when you read the message that appears when you decide to make an effective start, as you can see below: There is a curious detail that is worth mentioning. As well as showing that if you decide to leave a group the administrators will be notified, there is also the possibility to choose to mute the group. This will cause some to doubt because, if you do the last thing we have indicated, you will not receive the notifications that arrive and, therefore, you will not be bothered… But you do not leave the community. It is the way that many have to act right now so as not to have to leave the group. Arrival of this new function As the function we are talking about is very positive, the ideal is that it be as soon as possible. But, yes, at the moment it is not active, but it is present in the code of the WhatsApp test version (both for mobile devices and for computers). Therefore, it would not be surprising that in a matter of a few weeks this function is activated to go unnoticed when leaving groups and, in this way, privacy is increased. >