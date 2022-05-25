HP Unveils Affordable Convertible, Pavilion x360 14

If HP has the best convertibles on the market in the Specter x360, pay attention to the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2022) because it is announced well renovated with the latest Intel processors and a price of $599 accessible for all budgets.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 is based on a 10-point multi-touch screen and 14 inches diagonally. It has support for light pens (HP MPP 2.0), a brightness of 250 nits and its native resolution is FHD for 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Inside, the Intel processors stand out. Alder Lake-U with integrated Xe graphics. They are accompanied by up to 16 Gbytes of DDR4 RAM and NVMe solid state drives for internal storage of up to 1 Tbyte.

Like every convertible in the ‘x360’ series, it has a hinge system that facilitates multiple uses from laptop to tablet. Its weight of 1.54 kg is content for a convertible with this screen size and there is no lack of connectivity elements of a 2022 team with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 in front.

HP Pavilion x360 14 specifications

Screen 14-inch IPS LCD multi-touch Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels CPUs Intel Core i7-1255U

Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i3-1215U GPU intel xe Memory 8 or 16 GB of DDR4-3200 memory Storage PCIe Gen3 or Gen4 SSDs connectivity Intel AX211 (Wi-Fi 6E and BT 5.2)

Realtek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

Intel 5G 5000 (optional) ports 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps)

2 x USB Type-A (5Gbps)

1x 3.5mm audio

1x microSD card reader

1 x nano SIM card reader Battery 43Wh with 45W or 65W power adapter Dimensions 1.45kg weight Operating systems Windows 11

Very interesting this convertible to which HP will add a rechargeable HP MPP 2.0 pen with tilt support, an audio system with stereo speakers tuned by B&O, dual array microphones, HP True Vision 5 MP webcam or fingerprint reader. It’s not as impressive as the Specter x360, but its base price of $599 It makes up for it for a part of users. It will preinstall Windows 11 and will be available in various color finishes.