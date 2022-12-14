Another! Galaxy A03s gets One UI 5.0 interface based on Android 13

Officialized in the 3rd quarter of 2021 by Samsung, the Galaxy A03s brings entry-level specifications focusing on attracting users looking for a basic phone for using apps and browsing social media. When announced, the model ran the Android 11 operating system under the One UI 3.0 interface, but has just received the latest version of the software. According to information from the SamMobile portal, the South Korean brand has advanced the update to One UI 5.0 with Android 13 for the device in question. Apparently, the news was released via Over The Air (OTA) notification for users in Serbia, the country that is the first to receive the update for the Galaxy A03s (SM-A037G).

Interestingly, a Samsung update schedule referring to the Netherlands and Germany predicted the launch of the current generation of the operating system for the Galaxy A03s only in February 2023, a deadline that was mysteriously brought forward by the developer with the arrival of OTA in Europe. - Advertisement - Despite the confirmation of the update, for now there are still no details about the size of the patch and specific changelog for the South Korean cell phone. O AllCellular searched the Europeian community Samsung Members looking for reports of One UI 5.0 on the Galaxy A03s and we found no reports, so the content has not yet landed in Europe.

Datasheet

6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution Drop notch display

Platform MediaTek Helio P35

4 GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual-SIM, USB-C, P2 port for headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 and side fingerprint scanner

5,000 mAh battery

Android 11 running under One UI Core

Dimensions: 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 196 grams

Offers

See more about Samsung

Do you intend to invest in a Samsung entry-level cell phone in the coming months? Tell us, comment!