Sony starts recruiting gamers for paid online support

To participate, simply register on the Limitless app and go through an evaluation process. According to PlayStation Lifestyle, all applicants will pass the Limitless test and will receive a one-time bonus of $10 and up to $1.20 for each successfully resolved question 🇧🇷 The portal did not say whether it is necessary to have a PSN account to proceed with the verification steps.

Sony has teamed up with customer support company Limitless Technology to recruit gamers who want to work as a PlayStation support agent online. Gamers receive an email that indicates the benefits of participating in the program and helping other users.

Among other news from the world of Sony that you can check out here on Tudo Celular, we reported that the company is already working on a new version of the PS5, which could have a removable disk reader. And speaking of new versions, Sony also released three new types of PlayStation Plus subscriptions (Essential, Extra and Deluxe).

- Advertisement -

That week, Microsoft also made accusations to the company, that it would be wanting to harm it in the market, expand the PlayStation, while the Xbox is down and, therefore, would be criticizing the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

And you, were you interested in the position of assistant at Sony? What did you think of the news? Leave your comment below!