Doogee V30 with Rugged Build, eSIM and Dimensity 900 Gets Release Date

Doogee continues to promote its newest rugged smartphone with a 5G connection via eSIM technology. We are, of course, talking about the Doogee V30 5G. The smartphone has a design that guarantees resistance to falls or water, has a 108 MP main camera and also has two speakers to guarantee stereo sound.





The Doogee V30 is a robust smartphone that brings much more attractive specifications than its direct competitors. An example of this is that it has a 6.58-inch screen with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, this panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The front of this smartphone still houses the 32 MP selfie camera (Sony IMX616), while the rear delivers three more sensors. The main camera is 108 MP, and the secondary is aimed at night vision with an additional 20 MP. Complete the set, the 16 MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone is capable of recording 4K video at 30 fps, and the night vision lens captures monochrome 4K video at 30 fps.





As for processing power, the new Doogee V30 is one of the most powerful rugged smartphones on the market. That's because it has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, and it works together with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, the consumer can still use the virtual RAM to make the Doogee V30 have 15 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage thanks to the MicroSD slot. The design of the Doogee V30 is also a major highlight, as its back is covered with eco-leather and its sides have a wooden feel.





The Doogee V30 has a 10,800 mAh battery and this allows the user to stay away from the socket for up to four days, while the 66W charger makes the device reach 55% charge in just 30 minutes. As expected, the V30 is IP68 and IP69K certified, something that guarantees resistance to submersion in water at a depth of 1.5 m for up to 30 minutes. It is also certified to military standard MIL-STD-810H construction. Finally, the V30 has native Android 12, NFC for approximation payments and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

