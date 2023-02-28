Releases that arrive at Filmin in March 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

The alternative streaming video platform in Spain has already shown his cards for the month of March 2023. filming has decided on the premieres of and series that can be enjoyed on the service, which has very different content and generally offers very good quality.

Life as a couple after 30 years is complicated on many occasions, and the series Marriage is what Explora shows and shows it with an interesting proposal that mixes both humor and drama. There are many things that happen after this time and, the truth is that each chapter is an impressive example of how everything has to be coped with. It opens on March 14 and stars Nicola Walker and Sean see, that this time his character may not die…

As a film out of court on Filmin for March 2023, we have chosen The trade of learning. It shows how it is possible to have a complicated past and be able to get ahead in the most unexpected way possible… and also with help. A social drama that impacts, but that leaves a good taste in the mouth due to the theme and how well worked everything is in this creation (including all the interpretations). You can see it on the platform on March 3.

The rest of the arrivals at Filmin in March 2023

The list of series and films that you will be able to enjoy in this new month we leave it below and, as with Netflix, there are a good number of options that have excellent quality and that are not those that are usually seen in commercial circuits.

Series

Upright: season two premieres March 7

Life afert Life: March 21 premiere

Endeavour: Season 9 premieres March 28

Films

Vasil: premiere on March 3

The Giants: premiere on March 3

My little loves: premiere on March 10

Sonne: premiere on March 10

The second chance: premiere on March 10

Keiko’s fight: premiere on March 17

Good Run: Premiere March 17

My problems with marriage: premiere on March 17

Suro: premiere on March 24

Boker: premiere on March 31

A cycle dedicated to Frederick Wiseman, who was a great American documentary filmmaker and director. These are the chosen creations:

AT BERKELEY (2013)

HOSPITAL (1970)

IN JACKSON HEIGHTS (2015)

JUVENILE COURT (1973)

LA DANSE, THE PARIS OPERA BALLET (2009)

MODEL (1980)

PRIMATE (1974)

TITICUT FOLLIES (1967)

CITY HALL (2020)

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE (2001)

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 2 (2002)

LAW AND ORDER (1969)

THE LAST LETTER (2002)

ESSENE (1972)

THE GAMES OF LOVE (1996)

MEAT (1976)