Android 14 will make it harder for someone to see the PIN you enter on your phone

Abraham
Google has just published the second beta of the upcoming QPR3 version of Android 13 that will be released in June, but the new version does not offer just new features, but focuses on improving stability and bug fixes.

Since few manufacturers outside of Pixel ever merge QPRs, these improvements will be available on devices from other brands in the next major version of Android, i.e. Android 14.

One of the new features that will come to other devices in Android 14 is the improved PIN code privacy.

After booting Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 on a Pixel 6, a new “Enhanced PIN Privacy” option appears in Settings > Security & Privacy >

Device lock. The description of this option says “disable animations when entering PIN” which means that the animation that normally plays when any number is played on the keyboard will not be displayed.

This will make it harder for people looking over your shoulder to see you enter your PIN because the Android lock screen will not show the numbers you press with each touch.


