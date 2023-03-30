WhatsApp wants you to be able to launch your own newsletter. As?

- Advertisement -

Little by little has evolved to become a most complete service. Although it is true that it began as an instant messaging app, little by little and through updates, they have been improving this platform more and more. And now, as the colleagues at WaBetaInfo, a portal specialized in everything that has to do with WhatsApp, have discovered, the platform is already working on a new function so that you can create your own WhatsApp s. What will the WhatsApp newsletter be used for? Until now, we knew that they would be available in the States tab. And now, thanks to WaBetaInfo, we can see what will be the design of this new tool that will arrive on WhatsApp very soon. And it is that they have discovered that the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, corresponding to version 2.23.7.17 will have the possibility of creating a newsletter. At the moment, and as indicated in the aforementioned publication, this new function is not reaching all users. So, even if you are a WhatsApp beta user and update the app to the latest version, the new option to create a newsletter may not be available. But it is clear that it will arrive sooner rather than later. Surely it will land in the next few days to all beta users, and in a few weeks it will make the leap to the full version of WhatsApp. The idea of ​​the newsletter is to create a small news source with the main news. You will be able to create a name of up to 100 characters and a description of 500 characters, although these numbers will increase as they polish the code for this new feature. In addition, and how could it be otherwise, you can add a profile photo to make your newsletter more complete. At the moment we do not have information on how the newsletter will work, so for now we will have to wait and see how they will offer the content shown: whether through text, with a link… What we can confirm is that this new Newsletter tool for WhatsApp will be available through the States tab. Regarding the possible release date of this new function to create our own newsletter, we will have more information about it in the coming weeks. Excellent news for individuals and small businesses, since they will be able to create newsletters through WhatsApp so that you can communicate with your friends, family or clients more comfortably. >