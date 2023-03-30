The iPhone 15 could be launched without a SIM tray in some European countries

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro could be launched no SIM card tray in France this year according to the French website MacGeneration. This means that the devices would only work with eSIM/">eSIM for cellular connectivity.

If the SIM card tray is removed in France, it will likely be removed in other European countries as well, as Apple typically sells an iPhone model in most of Europe. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro model A2890 that is sold in France is also sold in Spain, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and dozens of other countries.

Apple has already removed the SIM card tray from all iPhone 14 models in the United States last September, forcing customers to use an eSIM. Apple has a support document with a list of carriers that support eSIM technology worldwide.

- Advertisement -

When the iPhone 14 series launched in the US, Apple touted eSIMs as being more secure than a physical SIM, since they cannot be removed from an iPhone that is lost or stolen. Apple added that up to eight eSIMs can be managed in the Settings app on iPhone, eliminating the need to obtain, carry and exchange physical SIM cards when traveling. iPhone 13 and newer models can have two eSIMs active at the same time.

The drawback of eSIMs is that, today, most operators do not allow you to easily transfer an eSIM from one phone to another, but eSIMs are single-use and, if you need to activate it on another phone, you have to request a new QR code. This complicates the movement of eSIM if you change your phone, you have to take it to be fixed, etc.



