Android 13 comes to Windows 11 with more speed

windows for android (WSA) will have an update focused on improving performance and adding some features based on Android 13the latest version of the operating system of Google for mobile devices.

These changes will come to the program Windows Insiderswhere the tests are carried out to stabilize all the modifications and that they are released in the future worldwide to all users.

This platform allows computers with the latest operating system of Microsoft They can run applications and games natively, as if they were programs on the PC itself.

The new version will provide new APIs, a mechanism that communicates two platforms with each other, for use by app developers, and some minor system features.

Changes coming to WSA with Android 13

It is important to keep in mind that despite being an update based on the one that was made on cell phones, this does not mean that all its new functions will be in use. Windows 11such as the updated notification media player and taskbar for large screens.

Among the most notable changes are the improvement of boot times by 50%, clipboard stability, changes in the size of the application, greater reliability of the multimedia files that are opened and in the data entry when clicking with The mouse.

A new command is also added to close the subsystem, which will help speed up time and save movements, and support for shortcuts from applications Androidwhich can be launched by right-clicking on the icon on the taskbar.

For now, Microsoft has not confirmed the exact date on which the update will arrive at Windows 11something that will happen once the tests in the program are finished preview and in the of Insiders.

How to install Android on Windows 11

This subsystem is exclusive to the latest operating system of windowsto have it on the computer it will be necessary to go to Microsoft Store and there download Amazon app storeHere we explain the whole process:

1. Open Microsoft Store and search for Amazon Appstore.

2. Clicking on download will open a notice alerting that the WSA is going to be installed on the computer. Click on the download button.

3. Accept the installation when the control window appears.

4. The process will continue and will be finished by pressing the Done button.

You need to download the platform Amazon, why Google does not have its official store in windows and from there is where the options to install the mobile applications will open.

However, there is another method to have apps on the computer without the need for the store and it is through APK files, which is the installation format on Android. To do so, you must follow these steps:

1. Go to Windows Subsystem Settings for Android.

2. Press the ‘Developer’ option and enable ‘Developer Mode’.

3. In Microsoft Store download and install Apk Installer on WSA.

After that, the system will already recognize the installation of files apkwhich should be searched in trusted repositories such as GiitHub, APKMirror or APKPure. With the application file already on the computer, all you have to do is install it and accept the permissions.