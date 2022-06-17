amazon has a new interface for your fire tv stick

Amazon has become a giant selling products of all kinds, but for some time now it has had its own, and they are great. If we use their Fire TV Stick as an example, the truth is that it is difficult to find fault with it of any kind. These devices are great, and allow us to turn our television into a multimedia center. Amazon has seen fit renew once again its interface and we will tell you what its changes are.

This renewal of the interface comes with a clear intention: make browsing it much more pleasant and comfortable for the user. In fact, what stands out the most from the beginning is that now the buttons that we find in the center of the screen are going to be very different from how they were originally. The already old interface showed buttons in the central part of the screen, but these were only text. This gave a more "boring" feel that has completely changed with the new update. As soon as this is applied to our device, we will have some buttons with icons and without text, something that is much more elegant. Yes, a text will appear below them so that we know what each one does, but this will occur when we have the button in question selected. What used to be the "Library" section has now been renamed "My Stuff". Despite the name change of this section we will continue to find in it the same things to date, that is, any watchlists we have, recently released video libraries or apps, as well as purchased or rented movies. It is curious about this section, because Amazon decided to delete it in an update, and now it has brought it back with another name.

So give the new interface (TechCrunch)

The search tab is also much more refined now, so using it will be much easier. If we access it we will see that the content inside will only split into 2 different rows (before there were 4). In the first of these rows, what we will be seeing will be different categories such as free content, movies, series, apps or content for children; and in the one below we will only see content recommended for us based on our tastes. The search button is now a magnifying glass and is located on the left.

A much more refined interface

Amazon has been showing its intention for some time to make the interface of its Fire TV Stick better and more refined. In the words of Joshua DanovitzDirector of Fire TV Experience:

Last year, we completed a major overhaul of the Fire TV experience, and since then, we’ve continued to make refinements to make Fire TV the most engaging and personalized streaming experience. Recent updates bring Find and My Stuff to the top of the home page so customers can quickly find and access their watchlists, rentals, and purchases.

It’s funny how the company has gotten rid of all those buttons with text that have characterized the Fire TV interface for so long. This update has already been tested during the past month of April, and its deployment has already started although it will take a while to reach all Amazon devices.