GeForce Now brings 120fps streams to all Android devices with 120Hz displays

Those users who are subscribed to the premium rate tier of Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud game streaming platform, In the coming weeks, you will be able to have game transmissions at 120fps on your Android devices if you have a screen with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz and it is active.

This is a feature that until now it was available in a limited way for a series of specific Android devicesbut from now on it will be expanded to any Android mobile that meets the requirements, as indicated on this support page.



And while game transmissions at 120 fps are arriving on Android devices with a screen of at least 120Hz refresh rate, where in addition to mobile phones, tablets are also included, iOS users will still be limited to 60fps game streaming, despite being on the higher subscription tier and having an iPhone with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

This GeForce Now move joins many others brought by this game streaming platform in previous months, such as support for 4K streaming to Windows and macOS, release of free demos, as well as the continuous expansion of the game catalog, among others. others.

It should also be remembered that the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription level launched last year, despite its high price, is the one that offers the best technical features, so it was a matter of time before the capabilities of the devices could be used. over time.

Users will also find a list of officially supported Android device models on the aforementioned support page, although the company highlights in a statement that there may be differences in experience from one device to another.

From Nvidia, they thus offer the opportunity to get the most out of those screens that offer a higher refresh rate, of at least 120Hz, quite common at this point in models focused on gaming.