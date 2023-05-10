Another secret Amazon discount: it’s that easy to get 5 euros for free

The secret s Amazon They are one of the most common ways to save money. We are not always valid, so it is not an infallible method, but if it is, we will save a certain amount of money. In the case of today, you can get 5 discount on refurbished in the easiest way possible.

Amazon Posts Frequently new secret discounts. However, it doesn't promote them properly, so getting to know that they exist and applying them is sometimes a matter of chance (or that you have landed on a web page that informs you, like ours). The European motor industry suffers the effects of the war while the US does not flinch New discount of 5 euros on Amazon If you are used to looking for the different Amazon discounts, you will know that these always tend to have some requirements to be eligible and others regarding the destination of the price reduction. On this occasion, you will simply have to check this link and see if you are valid and, if so, click on the button "Apply the promotion".

As for the requirements to spend it, you simply have to make a purchase on second-hand or reconditioned products. This must exceed 20 euros and you should automatically deduct 5 euros before proceeding to pay for the online purchase.

If you want to take advantage of this gift from the ecommerce, runs. You only have until May 22, 2023 so that it is active and it is also only valid for 7 days after activation, so if you activate it today, you would only have until May 17 instead of the 22nd.



Another limitation, beyond the fact that you have not been considered to benefit from the promotion, something certainly random, is that the offer is limited to the first 8,000 eligible customersso if you have your eye on a product that meets the conditions, do not let it pass before it is too late.

To recap, this is all you need to do:

Access the promotion page and check if you are eligible Activate your offer by clicking the button below. Buy on Amazon and add a minimum of 20 euros of items sold by Amazon Second-hand to your cart (verify that this is the seller, it is not suitable for third parties). Your 5 euro discount will be applied automatically on the payment page at checkout.

Listen to a podcast and get another 5 euros

If you are signed up for Amazon Prime, it is easier than ever to get another discount of 5 euros. You only have to check on this web page if you are one of the lucky ones to be able to get this 5-euro coupon for your next purchase. As in the previous case, at the moment you log in, a message will appear that will tell you at that moment if your account meets the requirements that are requested to benefit from the discount.

If so, you have until May 23, 2023 to listen to a podcast on Amazon Music and receive your discount coupon. Of course, keep in mind that it is only available to customers who listen to it for the first time between 10:00 a.m. on May 2, 2023 and 11:59 p.m. on May 23, 2023. After that, you will receive a promotional code of 5 euros redeemable on any purchase of Qualifying Products on Amazon.

However, it is possible that you do meet the requirements, but you have arrived late, since it is only available for the first 5,000 customers that meet these conditions. In addition, once you listen to the podcast, the discount coupon of 5 euros will be sent to you by email within 7 days. Be clear that you will be able to use it immediately after on the next purchase that has a minimum value of 20 euros. And once you receive it, you will have up to 30 days to redeem it, otherwise it will expire.