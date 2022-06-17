Instagram starts a test in which to be more like TikTok

The appearance of TikTok on the scene has not left Meta Platforms, the company run by Mark Zuckerberg, indifferent. and that over time efforts have been increasing to become more like the popular ByteDance video platform.

In this regard, a test has just started on Instagram, with a limited number of users, about a new experience of viewing videos in full screen in the feed itself and showing a completely redesigned navigation bar.



From Meta Platforms they intend that the contents are increasingly immersive and recognizable on Instagram, meaning that users do not have to take any action as they come across a new video in their feed.

Tiktokerization is still going on

And despite the fact that images continue to have their importance on the platform, as Mark Zuckerberg himself points out in a story on Instagram, The company’s efforts to reinforce Reels both on Instagram and on Facebook itself, seeking to recover the youngest users, to face TikTok, escapes few.

With the new TikTok-like viewing experience, lUsers will be able to scroll through the videos that exist in their feeds, allowing them to be viewed practically full screen, with the exception that the navigation bar will continue to remain fixed at the bottom of the screen, while the description and the buttons will appear at the bottom of the video, and the Instagram logo and a series of buttons will remain fixed at the top of the screen.

The next step in the test, according to the company, is the introduction of shortcuts to create posts or comments. This test comes a month after another in which a user experience that allows videos to be highlighted in the feed was also sought.

Meta Platforms’ obsession with TikTok is such that it seems to want to give up the essence of its popular social applications to be more like its great rival, something that may not sit well with its current users.

Over time we will see the changes that the company introduces in its products, and if finally these changes end up appearing more like its great rival in the videos.

Image credit: Story by Mark Zuckerberg