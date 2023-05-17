Amazon cuts to the chase and reforms its secret thrift store

Amazon You have decided to make changes to your thrift store after hearing feedback from customers. As of today, Amazon Warehouse will be called Amazon Second Hand, although the changes will be rather few.

The e-commerce giant is letting your customers know of the new rebranding of this store in which it sells items that cannot be considered new. Would you like to remove the arrows from Windows shortcuts? Warehouse changes name Amazon is sending emails to its customers informing them of the news regarding the thrift store. Amazon Warehouse have been renamed Amazon Secondhand. “Until now we have been offering great deals on used products through Amazon Warehouse, also known as Warehouse Deals. We realized that our brand name was not clear. We listen to our customers and want to offer them the best possible experience when shopping at our store. Therefore, we are pleased to announce that Amazon Warehouse will now be rebranded as Amazon Secondhand. Nothing changes for our clients! Amazon Secondhand will continue to offer great deals on used and secondhand items. Our customers can still benefit from the same return process, legal guarantee period, prime benefits and customer service”. What is sold on Amazon Second Hand? - Advertisement -

If we go to this store we will find hundreds of products with great discounts. These are based on the circular economy and products that cannot be classified as new are put up for sale, but sometimes this is due to the way of understanding that the new product must be in impeccable condition. In fact, many of the items sold in the now newly renamed Amazon Segunda Mano are not even secondhand and have had a previous owner, but rather pre-owned or just have the box open. “We thoroughly check the quality of each item and spend time inspecting all products, testing them and repairing them if necessary, before putting them up for sale. Are you looking to buy second-hand products because it is more respectful of the environment? Do you want to get great discounts on the items you like the most? The Amazon Second Hand program offers you the opportunity to obtain great discounts on quality second-hand, pre-owned or open-box items, all with a hassle-free returns process and legal guarantee”.

Speaking precisely of guarantee, all Amazon Second Hand items are covered by a legal guarantee. If your item becomes defective after Amazon’s return period, the e-commerce will repair any defective items, and if repair is not possible, we will refund the pur price in accordance with the return policy.

- Advertisement -

The items sold on Amazon Second Hand can be of four different categories depending on the state of the productwhich is directly related to the discount that we will find with respect to its retail price in new condition.