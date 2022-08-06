Already available in beta client: Steam is working on Joy-Con support

The latest beta version of the online gaming platform offers support for the Joy-Con controllers, which actually belong to the Nintendo Switch.

Fans of the operating concept of the Nintendo Switch can be happy: in the latest beta that Steam released this week, the Joy-Con controllers are now also supported. This means that the controllers for Nintendo’s popular console, which recently even overtook the Wii in terms of sales, are now also .

The Joy-Cons, which are divided into a left and a right controller, can – as on the Switch – either be used together as an input device in handheld mode or as separate controllers, which is beneficial for all multiplayer games.

Join the beta program

To participate in the beta program, the user must be logged into the . In the menu at the top right, activate “Steam” at the top left of the menu. Select “Settings” in the menu that opens. In the settings, activate the “Change” menu item in the Beta participation area. This menu is where you sign up for the beta program.

In addition, support for the Nintendo Classic controllers has been improved. Where exactly, however, was not communicated in the update comments. Wireless reissues such as the Nintendo 64 controller for the Switch have been officially supported since the July 27 client update.

It is not yet clear when support for the Joy-Con controller will be included in the regular client.



(mawi)

