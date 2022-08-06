The iPhone 14 will also be manufactured in India from its launch

- Advertisement -

It is less to be able to have and see what will be the model next year. Version 14 that has been designed in California, this time and according to new rumors, it seems that it will be not only in China, will have its share of prominence and from the beginning. So if you are one of the first to get this new model, it may be one of the first to be manufactured in that country.

Manufacturing in India is still a well-founded rumor, for now

A few days ago we told you about the possibility of the existence of the next iPhone 14 in purple on the market. Now we tell you that perhaps this terminal can be manufactured in India. So says Kuo, the Apple analyst with very good sources and with a fairly high hit rate.

Kuo, has posted a message on the Twitter social network in which it expressly says that for the first time part of Apple’s new iPhone 14 range will be manufactured in India almost simultaneously with the usual suppliers in China.

My latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1″ iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past). Android: a record number of users switch to Apple in 2022 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 5, 2022

Whenever Ming-Chi Kuo makes any of his predictions, you have to be very careful because they usually come true. The data it gives is important, since if so, it is a very important event within the Apple company for starting production of its flagship device outside of China.

will mean everything a challenge above all logisticalas India is not used to shipping in the way that China does, but it is clear that if Apple fully trusts us, we will not be less.

One of the reasons why this situation can occur is that the American company wants to start reduce certain geostrategic problems which represents China. Also, right now, with the tension that exists in the country, it is not a bad idea, of course, to diversify production and shipping locations so that when the time comes, the devices arrive on time to their users.

We will not have to wait too long to see if India finally begins to make a hole in this plane. In less than a month we will have among us the new iPhone 14. The truth does not matter if they are manufactured in one country or another, at least from the perspective of the person who buys it individually.