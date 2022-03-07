All-round Honor: Magic 4 Pro with 100W charging, Watch GS 3 and Earbuds 3 Pro

Honor back in the limelight and this time it’s serious. In the frame of the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, ​​the Chinese manufacturer has announced the new flagship series led by Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic Pro. In addition to the two flagship smartphones, the company also presented the Watch GS 3 and true wireless headphones Earbuds 3 Pro for the European market.

2022 will be an important year for the Chinese house which, thanks to its rebirth far from Huawei, can now count on Google services on all of its devices, just like most of the Android competition. Compared to the “50 series” seen in recent months, here we aim even higher thanks to the new hardware platforms.

HONOR MAGIC 4 PRO

Certainly it will be recognized in the midst of many, Honor has in fact focused on a design bold for the rear camera module, a striking circle that integrates three cameras and the double flash: an image sensor to 50MP f / 1.8, a ultra wide angle always from 50MP f / 2.2 and a 64MP tele f / 3.5 with 3.5x optical and 100x digital zoom.

Honor Magic 4 Pro certainly does not set limits, both in size and in performance, and we are not just talking about the Snaodragon 8 Gen 1 processor. 6.81 in with FHD + resolution e variable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. Improved technology for Qualcomm’s Sonic Gen 2 3D sensor that guarantees a much larger sensitive area and greater accuracy.

In addition, Honor dramatically increases the charging speed with adapter that reaches 100W, a limit that many are now undermining. At this speed, a full charge should be guaranteed in just 30 minutes. Software updated to the latest Android 12 distribution on Magic UI 6.0 customization. It will soon be available in different colors, from classic black and white to cyan and gold, with prices starting from € 1,099 for the 8 / 256GB version.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

HONOR MAGIC 4

HONOR WATCH GS 3 AND EARBUDS 3 PRO

The Chinese manufacturer has finally brought the Watch GS 3 to our part of the world, a smartwatch that recalls mechanical watches in design thanks to the steel finishes. We have already seen it at its Chinese launch earlier this year.

The smartwatch is equipped with an eight-channel PPG sensor and supports 100 training modes: all data is collected in Honor Health 5.0, the latest version of the brand’s platform dedicated to health.

The Watch GS 3 will be available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Classic Gold colors:

Midnight Black: 229 euros

Ocean Blue and Classic Gold: 249 euros

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

To complete the announcement of Honor are also the Earbuds Pro 3, true wireless wishes with dual drivers (an 11mm dynamic driver and a high resolution ceramic piezoelectric tweeter). They have an in-ear design reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods Pro and Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro, and promise high-end features such as advanced noise reduction technology. But the function that attracts attention is another: those of Honor in fact they will be the first earphones capable of measuring body temperature.

The price is 199 euros.