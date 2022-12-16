Honor 80, Pro and Pro + ready to debut on November 23 together with the folding Magic Vs

- Advertisement -

The Honor 80 series of smartphones will be unveiled on November 23: the news was confirmed on Weibo by the official account of the brand and by the CEO George Zhao who published a short video teaser (you can find it in the VIA). During the same event, the foldable Honor Magic Vs.

This should be the Honor 80 Pro +

The range Honor 70 it is therefore preparing to give way to the next generation. The basic, Pro and Pro Plus models will thus be re-proposed in a new guise: the first rumors date back to the end of October and already allow us to draft the technical data sheets of each of the expected variants. From the renderings published in the last few hours, the confirmation of the presence of a double front camera at least on the 80 Pro Plus variant arrives.

HONOR 80 – ASSUMED CHARACTERISTICS





HONOR 80

processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1080

battery recharge: 66W

main camera: 64MP

HONOR 80 PRO

processor: Qualcomm SNapdragon 778G

main camera: 108MP

HONOR 80 PRO PLUS

display: AMOLED 1.5K curved on the sides

processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

battery recharge: 100W

RAM: 12GB

main camera: 160MP

front cameras: 2x 50MP