Play Store, advertising also in the search box? Yes according to some feedback

Everyone is trying to monetize advertising as much as possible, even those who had promised to keep away from it within specific services widely used by users. Apple did it in its App Store to everyone’s surprise, and now Google (which is no stranger to these practices) has decided to push further in this direction within its Android application store.

Advertising was already the norm in the green robot shop, but it seems that now Google is now testing the inclusion of sponsored applications and games directly in the search on the Play Store. Currently, tapping the search bar displays the keyboard as well as showing the four most recent queries.

But something is changing, in fact, as reported by 9to5Google, on some devices in the last few hours, clicking on the search field displays applications that have nothing to do with previous searches or any interactions. As visible from the shared screens below, these are only games for now and specifically of three titles such as Summoners War: Chronicles, Call of Duty Mobile Season 10 and Fishdom Solitaire.

The original article reports that the search history is displayed only after entering a characterand then everything turns out as usual, that is, with the previous queries displayed first followed by the classic auto-complete suggestions.

For now, the uncertainty remains regarding the reason for the presence of those applications, which could be in the foreground because there is an advertising agreement in progress, or simply because they are randomly part of the suggestions programmed by Google.

A quick look at the Games tab It doesn’t show any of three titles in the Suggested For You carousel, the one usually supported by ads, but it’s clear to everyone that COD Season 10 has been advertised quite prominently in the feed. However, we know that the most recent update of Google Play, whose introduction should take place during the current month, includes as suggested by Google itself “New search result formats and New features to help you discover the apps and games you love”.

Is there a correlation between the change found in the search box and what Big G. advertises?

At the moment it is not known, but as always let us know in the comments if you too have noticed something similar during your research in the Play Store.

In the meantime, something anomalous also happened to the users who received the first Stadia refunds and, as we told you recently, it concerns the count of Play Points earned by Play Store, strangely negative according to the feedback of many users. We refer you to reading the original article for further details.