OnePlus is ready to launch its first Android tablet: it will arrive in 2023

For some time now there has been talk of a possible OnePlus branded tablet, but the device never materialized in any way.

The last few years have been extremely positive for the category, however the boom of the 20-21 period – the one most characterized by pandemics and lockdowns – now seems to be behind us and the sector has begun to deal with generalized declines.

It is precisely in this scenario – so perhaps with a slight delay – that the new rumors concerning the much discussed OnePlus home tablet are inserted, which seems to be about to arrive in the course of 2023. To give the news is the insider Max Jamborwho claims that the tablet is under development and that OnePlus is ready to bring it on the market next year, without however specifying whether this will happen in the initial or final part.

NO DETAILS ON SPECIFICATIONS

It goes without saying that there are no technical details to talk aboutso we do not know if OnePlus’ first proposal will be addressed to the segment of low end – where a certain internal competition has formed, such as theOppo Pad Air that we recently reviewed – or if it will aim for a more performing device and able to compete with the leading names in the industry. Not that there are many, since the tablet market is almost entirely in the hands of Apple, with Samsung as the only true exponent of the high-end proposals of the Android world.

Outdated rumors suggested this second hypothesis as the most likely, given that there was talk of a configuration with Snapdragon 865, 6 GB of RAM and 12.4 “OLED display when these specifications were indicative of a high-end product. could therefore speak of a device with at least Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 GB of RAM, but as we have already said there are no concrete details on which to base the theories, so we just have to wait for the first official communications.