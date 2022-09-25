HomeDevelopersAI speaks Darth Vader: Start-up recreated the voice of James Earl Jones

AI speaks Darth Vader: Start-up recreated the voice of James Earl Jones

Developers

Published on

By Brian Adam
ai speaks darth vader start up recreated the voice of james.jpg
ai speaks darth vader start up recreated the voice of james.jpg
- Advertisement -

The start-up Respeecher has recreated the voice of darth Vader using an AI. The AI ​​voice already took over the Vader parts in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

- Advertisement -

The English voice of the Star Wars cult figure Darth Vader is artificially generated in newer productions. Ukrainian start-up Respeecher has recreated the iconic voice of Vader narrator james Earl Jones using its own AI algorithm. Jones has told Disney that he no longer wants to dub Vader himself.

Top 10 SLA printers: Which high-resolution resin 3D printer is the best?

Darth Vader voice: Jones as “benevolent godfather”

- Advertisement -

Jones, 91, has agreed to having his voice impersonated using artificial intelligence, Vanity Fair magazine reported. Jones already acted as a kind of “benevolent godfather” on the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, sound editor Matthew Wood told the magazine. Jones was partly responsible for ensuring that the artificial voice worked as desired: like his own voice in 1977 when he spoke Darth Vader for the first time.

Respeecher works with archival footage of Darth Vader to use AI to generate a lifelike voice capable of speaking new dialogue. According to Vanity Fair, when the Russian war of aggression began, employees at the Ukrainian start-up hid and barricaded themselves to continue work on Darth Vader’s voice. Mark Hamill’s voice as Luke Skywalker also rejuvenated Respeecher for The Book of Boba Fett.


(gref)

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Tech News

GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER Graphics Card

With GeForce RTX 4080 graphics and RTX 4090 officially announced, the first custom models...

© 2021 voonze.com.