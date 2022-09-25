HomeTech NewsAmong the apps that generated the most revenue on the Play Store,...

Among the apps that generated the most revenue on the Play Store, TikTok ranked 3rd

Among the apps that generated the most revenue on the Play Store, TikTok ranked 3rd
The online discount platform CUPONATION surveyed the apps that generated the most revenue on the Google Play Store in 2022. Thus, one of the highlights was TikTok, which ranked third on the list and is the only entertainment-focused app in the world. study done.

In general, Bytedance’s short video social network has a habit of generating quite a bit of revenue on its own. Previously, it was reported here that in 2022, the income earned through ads could turn out to be greater than that of Twitter and Snapchat combined. The forecast even exceeds US$ 11 billion (almost R$ 58 billion at the current price).

The list of the 10 most profitable apps has several games, with TikTok being the only one on the platform that is social networking, in addition to focusing on entertainment. First on the list is Coin Master, which was the application that produced the most revenue for Google’s operating system, reaching the mark of US$ 27 million.

Second place, in turn, went to the game Diablo Immortal, which has already drawn attention a few times for the high revenue it generates. This time, he also made $27 million in profit, however, the study chart shows that he lagged a little behind Coin Master. The Bytedance app is right behind, with US$ 23.5 million (R$ 123.7 million).

As you can see in the image, the other positions on the list are occupied by more games, which shows how profitable they are on Google’s platform. Among them, it is worth mentioning some games like Dragon Ball Legends, PUBG, Roblox and the well-known Candy Crush Saga, which was even just behind TikTok.

