A free tool to easily transfer files between Android phones and PCs

If you have previously had problems transferring documents, photos or files from your Android mobile to your PC or vice versa, then let us tell you that those headaches are over and now you have Multiple tools that can help you transfer the files you needand without many complications involved.

There are a large number of applications created for this purpose, but one option that we have found quite interesting is that of Clipt – Copy & Paste, a free app that you will be able to know in depth in the following lines.

Getting into the matter, Clipt-Copy & Paste is a free app with no ads and no in-app purchases developed by OneLabwho has been a division of the Chinese company OnePlus and which has been created to produce various tools that can be useful in mobile devices.

If we take a look at the app’s profile on Google Play, we can see that It has a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 based on more than 2,000 reviews. and it has already accumulated more than 100,000 downloads, so it is clear that we are not talking about just any application.

However, the operation of Clipt-Copy & Paste is quite simpleand basically you have to download the app from Google Play, then log in with your Google account (the application will link with your Google Drive account to transfer the files), install the extension on your PC and that’s it, you can start to send what you need.

What to do to start transferring files with Clipt-Copy & Paste

Being more specific in relation to the previous point, the first thing you should do is download Clipt-Copy & Paste on your mobile device and log in with your Google account. After that, you will have to press the button that indicates Install on other devicesand it will be at that point when you must choose that internet browser that you usually use on your PC, be it Chrome, Opera, Brave, Edge, etc.

Right there you can read that At the moment the app does not have support for Safari and Mozilla Firefox, although they are working on it to be able to include them in the future. That said, you will need to take precautions in case you use one of these two browsers.

Now is the moment in which you must download the Clipt extension on your computer, and for this all you have to do is enter the Chrome Web Store and type Clipt in the search engine, or you can also click here to go directly to the page . Click on the blue button that indicates Add to Chrome and then press the button add extension that it will be shown to you in a new popup window.

When you are redirected to the extension’s configuration page, click on the purple button Get started and then log in with your Google account, the same one that you have linked on the mobile.

That would be practically all for the application to be configured and ready to transfer files, although yes, the best thing will be that you fix the extension in the upper bar of the browserby first clicking on the button that has a puzzle piece and then clicking on the pointer symbol shown on the right side of the Clipt tab.

In case you want to send files from your mobile to your computer, what you should do is open the Clipt application from your smartphone and then click on the purple button + displayed in the lower right corner to transfer photos, videos or filesor also on the button Send to send a text or a URL that you have on the clipboard.

Conversely, if what you want is to transfer files from your PC to your mobile, here you must first click on the logo of the Clipt extensionthen at the sign of upload file and finally on the purple button +there you can select the file you want to send.