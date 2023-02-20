5G News
Xiaomi 13T is being developed and could arrive this year with two versions, says rumor

Xiaomi 13T is being developed and could arrive this year with two versions, says rumor

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi 13T is being developed and could arrive this year with two versions, says rumor
1676898685 xiaomi 13t is being developed and could arrive this year.jpeg
Scheduled to launch later this month, the Xiaomi 13 line should bring important improvements over the predecessor generation, such as visual changes and improvements to the internal hardware. Apparently, this new line will be made official on February 26 with at least three models: Xiaomi 13 Lite, 13 and 13 Pro.

In addition to these models, the Chinese brand should also soon announce the Xiaomi 13T as an intermediate option for users who do not intend to invest in the most expensive options. According to the informant Mukul Sharma, known for getting his predictions right, the manufacturer is working on the T variant and can launch it both in Asia and Europe.

This rumor is in line with details previously shared by the Digital Chat Station profile on Weibo, pointing to the possibility of Xiaomi making official two versions of the Xiaomi 13T later this year: Vanilla and Pro, as well as last year. The brand, however, has not confirmed this information, keeping its next flagship family under wraps.

However, considering the Xiaomi 12 line, a line that also won two cell phones from the T division, the newer models are expected to arrive only from the 2nd half of this year. Last year, the entry-level variant of this segment arrived equipped with the Dimensity 8100 Ultra platform, Mali-G610 MC6 GPU and 8 GB of RAM.

See below some renderings of the Xiaomi 13:

Supposed design of the Xiaomi 13. (Image: Playback).

More details are expected to be released after MWC 2023, the event in which Xiaomi will announce the new generation for this year.

What are your expectations about the Xiaomi 13T? Tell us, comment!

More like this

