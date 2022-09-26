A blood pressure meter created by Garmin

, the famous brand specialized in smart devices such as watches, scales and others, has now launched a smart pressure monitor, the Garmin Index BPM, which allows you to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure and synchronizes the information with the Garmin Connect app, so that the rest of the devices have all the data related to our health.

Already available in the United States for about $150, they intend to offer the data that was missing to have a more complete notion of the user’s health status. Watches can measure heart rate and blood oxygen level, but something more specific is needed for blood pressure.

- Advertisement -

From the app it will remind us to measure our pressure to see reports for 7 days, 4 weeks and 1 year, with the option of exporting everything in PDF to send it to the doctor in case we consider it necessary. With a single it is possible to save information from up to 16 people, each with their own Garmin Connect account, so there are about three complete families that could take advantage of the device.

It has an adjustable bracelet, and needs four AAA batteries to work, thus giving a range of about 9 months.

It doesn’t look like a traditional meter, it’s like a prism with a built-in led display, and although it has standard FDA approval, they say the product is “substantially equivalent” to a similar, legal market device that has full approval. from the FDA, so it cannot yet be compared to professional devices used by doctors.

In 2011 we already saw similar meters that were connected to the iPhone, they launched it from the Withings company, but now it is Garmin that wants to take a step in this direction.

- Advertisement -

Learn more at garmin.com.