Requirements of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC, they are affordable

Sony has confirmed the minimum and recommended requirements from ’s Spider-Man: for PC, an adaptation of the last title focused on the adventures of the spider-man that arrived on PS4 and PS5 at the end of 2020. We still do not know the exact release date of this version for compatible, but everything points at the end of the year, so it should be very close.

As it is an intergenerational transition game and not a PS5 exclusive, its requirements are very , both the minimum and the recommended ones. However, we must bear in mind that if we want to play it in maximum quality and maintain 60 FPS in 1080p we must exceed the recommended requirements. This is something that we could already confirm with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, a curious game since at the hardware level it is affordable but it has a demanding point when we want to play in maximum qualities.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minimum Requirements

Windows 10 1909 as the operating system.

Intel Core i3-4160 with two cores and four threads.

GeForce GTX 950 or Radeon RX 470 graphics card.

8 GB of RAM.

DirectX 12.

75 GB of free space.

They do not specify CPU equivalence and the GPU equivalence is wrong. The closest thing to the Core i3-4160 would be a AMDFX4300, and the correct equivalence to the GeForce GTX 950 is a Radeon RX 560.

With this configuration we should be able to play in 1080p and low quality while maintaining a good level of fluidity.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 1909 as the operating system.

Intel Core i5-4670 with four cores and four threads or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with six cores and twelve threads.

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card.

16 GB of RAM.

DirectX 12.

75 GB of free space.

In this case they specify CPU equivalence, but it is totally wrong because as we can see the Ryzen 5 1600 has 6 cores and 12 threads. The correct equivalence to the Core i5-4670 would be a Ryzen 3 1300X.

There is no error in GPU equivalence. With this configuration we should be able to play in 1080p with medium or high quality maintaining a good level of fluency.

At the moment the technologies that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include in the PC version have not been disclosed, but we can expect it to come with ray tracing and use DLSS 3, since after all both technologies are present in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. In the trailer that you will find just below these lines you can see what the compatible version looks like.

