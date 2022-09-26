HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Watch Ultra, immersion and resistance test: more than a test it...

Apple Watch Ultra, immersion and resistance test: more than a test it is torture

apple Watch Ultra cannot be proven as other smartwatches test: its nature Ultrain fact, it makes it stand out from other solutions – see the same Apple Watch Series 8 – not only for the longer battery life (double, 36 hours instead of canonical 18 hours), but also for his resistance to extreme conditions. After all, those who followed the presentation event will remember that the contexts in which the new smartwatch was shown were definitely adventurous.

Among the capabilities of the wearable device we read:

It can be used up to a depth of 40 meters for recreational diving (with a compatible third-party app, available on the App Store), and for high-speed water sports. Apple Watch Ultra should not be used for diving deeper than 40 meters.

NOTE: while recommending use within 40 meters of depth, Apple declares water resistance up to 100 meters according to the ISO 22810 standard.

Here, then, is that the resistance tests of an “extreme” smartwatch must be just as extreme, such as the one conducted by youtuber DC Rainmaker who tried to see how the device behaves inside a laboratory instrument used for verification of the resistance of underwater devices at different depths.

In practice, the simulator analyzed the smartwatch’s abilities to function at different pressure levels as the depth increases. Despite being declared water resistance up to 100 meters according to the ISO 22810 standard, as we have seen, Apple does not recommend using the smartwatch over 40 meters, the maximum limit also for the Depth app (Depth) recently released by Apple on the its App Store.

Once the pressure equivalent to 40 meters deep under water is reached, the Apple Watch Ultra display turns yellow with “Beyond 130 FT”that is to say over 130 feet (40 meters). Once this level is exceeded, the watch is unable to function, nor to offer the wearer other data useful for diving. For greater depths – but always above 100 meters, beyond which the smartwatch is destined to break – you can refer to third-party apps.

Curiosity: in the Depth app it is indicated that the maximum depth reached was not 130 feet, or 40 meters, but 144 feet, almost 44 meters: a value higher than that declared by Apple.

HAMMER TEST

TechRax – recently known for testing the incident detection function of the iPhone 14 Pro – he wanted to check the resistance of the glass and body of the smartwatch with a series of tests:

  • drop: Watch Ultra is dropped with the display facing down. The screen resists, the titanium case has several marks.
  • nails: the smartwatch is placed inside a glass jar filled with nails and screws. The strap gets dirty quickly, the watch seems to resist marks.
  • hammer: the glass resists hammering very well, with the rear body breaking only after several attempts.

