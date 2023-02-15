5G News
Microsoft will bring the Bing experience with ChatGPT to mobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
Barely a few days have passed since the presentation of the new Bing with ChatGPT, and it has already gained all the prominence. Over a million users have already signed up to test its features in the first few days.

At the moment, most can only try the preset questions to preview how they work, but expectations are already high about its potential. A dynamic that Microsoft also plans to bring to iOS and Android.

ChatGPT on mobile from Bing

Microsoft is already releasing access to the new Bing with ChatGTP to some of the users who have signed up for early access to its features. The Bing interface is very similar to the one found in ChatGPT, with some examples and recommendations at the top, and the dialog at the bottom.

The user can make his query, taking into account that it has a maximum of 2000 characters. And if you can’t think of what to ask or how to ask, you can ask the AI ​​directly to help you with some suggestions. In general, it works fine, although it does get slow in generating some responses. And unlike ChatGPT, it won’t respond to everything you ask.

On the other hand, Microsoft has let it be known that it is working on offering the same Bing web experience with ChatGPT on mobile. As mentioned in Windows Latest, the Microsoft team will also implement this dynamic on iOS and Android in the near future.

While we won’t see new features, we will have a mobile-optimized experience. So we can use the full potential of Bing’s AI on the iPhone or Android mobile without making it too complicated. For now, we will have to wait and continue testing the new Bing from its desktop version.

