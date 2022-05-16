30 percent of apps have not been updated for more than 2 years

There are many abandoned apps in the Google and Apple stores, many of them are mobile applications that were made with great enthusiasm, but that did not achieve their goals and can be considered abandoned by their developers.

In total with 1.5 million apps of the more than 5 million existing in the App Store and Google Play Store, apps that could pose problems for the security of users who have them installed, since while they are not updated, they do advance the methods to hack software on a mobile device.

The report with this information has been published on Pixalate, an analysis platform that deals with the protection against fraud, privacy and compliance of mobile advertising and connected TV.

Among that group of 1.5 million apps, there are 314,000 applications that have not been updated in the last 5 years or more, a group of apps present both in the apple store, with 58%, and in the Google store , with the rest.

On the other hand, 1.3 million apps have been updated in the last six months, and eight percent of apps with more than a million downloads have been updated in the last six months.

The most abandoned are those in the Education and Games category, while the most up-to-date are Finance, Health and Shopping.

Apple already made a move a few weeks ago, warning developers that apps that have not been updated “in a significant period of time” will be removed in 30 days.

Google, on the other hand, has given more time. They have until November 1 to make changes.

Both companies are really concerned with the security problems that are appearing, and they believe that removing the oldest apps, considered “abandoned”, will be a big step in this regard.