10 Great Tips and Tricks for Better Editing in Photoshop and Lightroom

Both and Photoshop are complicated and nuanced applications with wide ranges of capabilities and features. This excellent video tutorial details 10 helpful tips and tricks for using them that will help you edit more quickly, find new capabilities and ways of doing things, and create better overall images.

Coming to you from Saurav Sinha, this great video tutorial discusses 10 tips and tricks for working in Lightroom and Photoshop. Of them, one that I have always found particularly useful is the range mask feature in Lightroom. I like to avoid going into Photoshop for edits unless I absolutely have to, simply because I find it more convenient to complete an edit in Lightroom. The range mask has become one of my go-to tools because it allows me to easily make adjustments to the sky without affecting my subject or things like trees and without having to spend a lot of time and effort manually drawing in a mask. Check out the video above to see the range mask in action along with a lot of other helpful tips and tricks.

